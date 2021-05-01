Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 52.5% in April

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shimano stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Shimano has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

