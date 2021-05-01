ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Financial Analysis

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

This table compares ShockWave Medical and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -108.73% -30.28% -25.31% PolyPid N/A N/A -36.04%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ShockWave Medical and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 4 2 0 2.33 PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25

ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.65%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ShockWave Medical and PolyPid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $42.93 million 132.67 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -76.38 PolyPid N/A N/A -$6.91 million N/A N/A

PolyPid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical.

Summary

PolyPid beats ShockWave Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.