Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Shopify (TSE:SHO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

