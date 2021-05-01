Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $197.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.93. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

