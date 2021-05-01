Short Interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Rises By 44.0%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 854,200 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

MASS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $40,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,632,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $22,389,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $18,509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $17,086,000.

Shares of MASS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

