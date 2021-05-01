Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Decreases By 28.0%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.

Adacel Technologies stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

