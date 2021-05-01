Short Interest in Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Declines By 33.3%

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ADYX opened at $0.15 on Friday. Adynxx has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain.

