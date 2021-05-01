Short Interest in Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Declines By 33.3%

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ADYX opened at $0.15 on Friday. Adynxx has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
About Adynxx
