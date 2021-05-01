Short Interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Declines By 30.0%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,300 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 883,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. 32.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFYA opened at $22.41 on Friday. Afya has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $64.01 million during the quarter. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

