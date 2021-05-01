Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Grows By 56.1%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMADY stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -235.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. On average, analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

