Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Rises By 50.2%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the March 31st total of 547,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.