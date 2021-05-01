Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Expands By 52.9%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $260.42 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $272.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.57.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.