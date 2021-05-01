Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Expands By 57.1%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AHNR stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
Athena Gold Company Profile
