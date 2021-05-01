Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Decreases By 34.9%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Bruno sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,459.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 35,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $52,863.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,347 shares in the company, valued at $601,503.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,007 shares of company stock worth $137,720. Company insiders own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Tufton Capital Management owned approximately 1.59% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 164,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 180.97%.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

