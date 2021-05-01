Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rises By 60.4%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BURBY opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURBY shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

