Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expands By 54.1%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the March 31st total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CPLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
