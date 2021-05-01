Short Interest in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Decreases By 29.8%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 23,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHNG. Robert W. Baird cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

