Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Grows By 57.1%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRGE. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

