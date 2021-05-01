Short Interest in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Drops By 36.2%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 448,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.77 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 59,557 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $482,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $696,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 188,650 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

