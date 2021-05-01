Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Expands By 52.5%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,543.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CEVMF opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.