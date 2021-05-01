Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Expands By 45.2%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daicel stock remained flat at $$7.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

