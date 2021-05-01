Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Increases By 45.4%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the March 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 235.3 days.

DNACF stock remained flat at $$20.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.29. DeNA has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.61.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that DeNA will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNACF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

