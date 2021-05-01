Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Declines By 32.9%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,580,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 58,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 25.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,594,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Discovery by 1,047.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. Discovery has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.