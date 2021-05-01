Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Grows By 54.5%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of dormakaba from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of DRRKF opened at $610.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $610.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.44. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $453.00 and a fifty-two week high of $610.79.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

