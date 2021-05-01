Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Declines By 33.4%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 251.5 days.

DSDVF stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $231.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average is $176.33.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

