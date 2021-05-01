Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Increases By 47.7%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EMKR stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.50 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.