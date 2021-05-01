Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 32.5%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 425,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.6 days.

EMLAF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. 28,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122. Empire has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

