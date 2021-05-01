Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Decreases By 33.3%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.85% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

