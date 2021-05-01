Short Interest in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Grows By 42.8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,500 shares of company stock worth $22,143,250. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

