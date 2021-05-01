Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Drops By 27.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ QTEC opened at $148.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.29. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $90.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.04.

