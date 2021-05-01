Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Drops By 33.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of FTXG opened at $25.92 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) by 1,308.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.70% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

