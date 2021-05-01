Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Grows By 46.1%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE FCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 211,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
