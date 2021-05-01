Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Grows By 46.1%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE FCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 211,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

