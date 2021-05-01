Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Drops By 31.3%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FID stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

