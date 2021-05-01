Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Grows By 46.7%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of FBIO opened at $4.32 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620 over the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

