Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Decreases By 29.6%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 185,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Forward Industries news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 20,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,859 shares in the company, valued at $309,108.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,611 shares of company stock worth $467,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Forward Industries stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Industries will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

