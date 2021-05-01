Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Grows By 61.1%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 338,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $472.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

