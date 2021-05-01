Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Grows By 61.1%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 338,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $472.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.48.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
