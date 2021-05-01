Short Interest in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expands By 50.1%

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 693,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 151,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.