Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Decreases By 32.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

GPMT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.24. 403,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $729.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

