Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Decreases By 32.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
GPMT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.24. 403,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $729.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.