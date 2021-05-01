Short Interest in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Increases By 58.4%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $110,317.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 100,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,360 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 415,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRNV opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. GreenVision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

