Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Decreases By 28.7%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.