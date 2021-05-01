Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Decreases By 28.7%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

PAC stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

