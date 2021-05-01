Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Increases By 53.3%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HEGIY stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is an increase from Hengan International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

