Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Grows By 53.4%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.1 days.

Shares of IDXAF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

