Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Increases By 60.0%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCIF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

