Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Drops By 33.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,836,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $75.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.