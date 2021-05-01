Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Drops By 28.1%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 595,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JFEEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Get JFE alerts:

Shares of JFE stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. JFE has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.