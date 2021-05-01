Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Increases By 58.4%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,200 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 455,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 189,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $705.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.