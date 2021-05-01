Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Declines By 27.8%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Lazydays stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

