Short Interest in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Decreases By 32.3%

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSAQ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $8,002,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $5,363,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $4,268,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $3,785,000.

Shares of LSAQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. LifeSci Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

