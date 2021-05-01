Short Interest in Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Drops By 28.5%

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LINX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

LINX opened at $7.03 on Friday. Linx has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.00 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396,460 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

