Short Interest in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Rises By 47.6%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,751. The stock has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

