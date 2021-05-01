Short Interest in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Increases By 44.7%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 488,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 545,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,675. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

